CSD outlines Security's roles, responsibilities

In its September "Pipeline" newsletter, the Community Services District responds to community concerns and questions about Rancho Murieta Security by explaining the department's role and functions. In short: They protect the community by being visible; in the face of criminal conduct, they are expected to "observe and report," not act; their power to make an arrest is the same citizen's arrest power you hold. As the newsletter says, "The authority and functions of District Security Officers are similar to those provided by private security firms."

The full Pipeline is available here. But here's the part about Security, which covers the front of the newsletter and part of the back: