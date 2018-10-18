CSD rebuffs Country Club plea for help

Should the Community Services District help the Country Club address its financial problems? That question surfaced at Wednesday’s CSD board meeting, when Director John Merchant disclosed a letter from the CSD to the club and the CSD’s answer: No, it can’t help.

The two-page letter, written Aug. 30 by General Manager Mark Martin, challenges requests by Mike Martel, president of the Country Club board and a past CSD director. The letter was distributed to the directors and made available to the public at the meeting.

Responding later Wednesday, Martel said he was looking for any possible help for the struggling club – “legally, not asking for favors.” Given the longtime cooperative relationship between CSD and the club, he said the club wondered if it could qualify to use some of CSD’s wastewater funds.

Since the community's beginnings, Rancho Murieta’s wastewater has been treated by the CSD and sprayed on the golf courses, a solution long viewed as a win-win – free water for the club and disposal for the community.

Martin’s letter said he and Martel met one-on-one in July, and Martel asked the CSD to pay $32,000 to $40,000 for six new pumps the club needed to handle the reclaimed CSD water.

Said Martin’s letter, “You commented during our discussion that if RMCSD were not willing to fund the pumps that RMCC can just walk away and leave the property to Sullivan (Murieta Club Properties LLC) and let the ponds rot and create smell issues.”

The letter said the club is responsible for its own business strategies and financial priorities, and it offered this bottom line: “Based on these facts and beyond the questionable legality of a public agency gifting public funds to a private entity, we believe it would be unreasonable to expect the remainder of the RMCSD ratepayers, including a majority of homeowners who are not club members, to cover the cost for replacement of the reclaimed water pumps for which the RMCC should have budgeted over the years.”

The letter concludes with the request that future matters be brought to the CSD through proper channels, so district leaders and the public can be fully aware.

In a statement at the meeting, read aloud and distributed with Martin’s letter, Merchant added that the club had previously asked the CSD to have its lawyer evaluate the possibility of charging each ratepayer a fee for disposing of the community’s water on club property.

“A healthy RMCC benefits everyone who lives inside the gates of Rancho Murieta,” Merchant read from his statement. “It was the primary reason our CSD board chose to explore opportunities involving owning the land under the golf courses and to construct a community center to enhance the RMCC. We painstakingly pursued this idea with complete transparency. Unfortunately, we could not agree on a structure favorable to all the parties involved and we were informed by the lessor that the property was not for sale.”

Speaking later, Martel said he was disappointed that he recently spent 30 or 40 minutes chatting with Merchant on a range of topics, and this never came up. He called Merchant’s motivation political, as he’s involved with Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces, the group that works to steer development, and SOLOS is backing two candidates for the CSD board in next month’s election.

“What he’s suggesting, I guess, is no more presidents meetings, or general managers meetings,” Martel said, referring to off-the-record get-togethers by leaders of the community’s organizations. Martel also criticized the CSD’s private meetings on the potential acquisition of undeveloped land and the club, the six-month effort that Merchant kicked off last year.

The conversation with Martin “wasn’t what John is trying to portray in his letter,” Martel said, “and it wasn’t like it was a secret.” Martel said he brought up the topic at one of the presidents meetings, with the heads of the CSD and Rancho Murieta Association present.

He said all six pumps broke at the same time, and there were no reserve funds to replace them. Club finances have had a good stretch recently, he said, and the club has been able to replace three or four of the pumps on its own.

“I don’t think we should force anything on anybody,” Martel said of the rumored forced-membership approach that could buoy the club’s finances. “Do I think down the road, should we offer it up as a vote? Yeah, I think that’s how America works. I think you put something on the ballot.”