CSD is solar-powered (and saving money)
Published September 25, 2017 - 3:26pm
| Filed under
The Community Services District has thrown the switch on its solar power system. In its first first month of operation, the wastewater-plant solar array, which also powers the CSD offices and warehouse, provided 95 percent of the power being consumed. A second CSD solar array, which will power the water treatment plant, is awaiting final SMUD approval.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
File Cabinet9/25/2017 - 11:21 am
-
Music Jammers Wanted9/25/2017 - 8:57 am
-
Lost five iron9/24/2017 - 7:32 pm
-
mattress9/23/2017 - 2:37 pm
-
Can I borrow/have a prosthetic limb and/or get an amputee for a guest speaker?9/23/2017 - 1:12 pm
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Squeaky Clean
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Apex Pest Control
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Barrett Services
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Tree Tech
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Home Care Assistance
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- InterState Propane
- North State Golf Cars
- Go Fore Pizza
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- KK Collision Center
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Murieta Health Club
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments