CSD is solar-powered (and saving money)

Published September 25, 2017 - 3:26pm
CSD
Environment

The Community Services District has thrown the switch on its solar power system. In its first first month of operation, the wastewater-plant solar array, which also powers the CSD offices and warehouse, provided 95 percent of the power being consumed. A second CSD solar array, which will power the water treatment plant, is awaiting final SMUD approval.

