CSD starts to address Security study

A long-awaited study of Rancho Murieta’s security operations is in the Community Services District’s hands, but it will be at least another month before the study – or a summary – is shared with the community.

The board voted in December 2016 to spend $49,350 with Burns & McDonnell of Kansas City, Mo., to plan the deployment of closed-circuit cameras for security and to help the CSD chart an expected future of residential and commercial growth with a security force that faces limited funding and won’t grow.

At Thursday afternoon’s Security Committee meeting, CSD General Manager Mark Martin said the study looks at Security's organizational structure and governance, policies and procedures; staffing organization and duties, and the camera strategy. It offers three strategies for camera deployment, he said. The study includes an analysis of the results of a community survey, he said.

Asked whether the study gives the organization any guidance on how to navigate a future with limited resources, Martin said, “It gives some detail, not a ton, from a resources standpoint.” He added, “It is more focused on the technology (cameras) and structure.”

Martin proposed keeping the document confidential and releasing only a public summary. He cited proposed camera locations – and their possible “blind spot” shortcomings – as a reason for confidentiality.

In February 2017, Burns & McDonnell made a 90-minute presentation on security issues to about 60 Murietans at the Country Club. The company followed this up with an online survey to take the community’s temperature on security topics.

Burns & McDonnell promised to deliver results to the CSD board by last April.

It was apparent almost from the beginning that CSD and Burns & McDonnell were not on the same page with the study. It bounced back and forth for reworking, and CSD has addressed key personnel issues in the last year (a new Security chief and general manager), which created further delays. With Jeff Werblun's installation as Security chief last month, the organization was ready to address the study.

The study and public summary will be brought back to the Security Committee for discussion next month, Martin said. Sharing with the full board, and community, would follow.

The study was funded with money from security impact fees. Developers pay one-time fees ranging from $750 to $1,200 per lot to cover the development impact on security.

Related coverage:

Purchase of radios: The committee endorsed the purchase of six new radios for Security officers at a total cost of $8,563. This is in addition to $12,376 already spent for five radios that were purchased last year but had to be returned because they were the wrong kind for the radio network in this area. The CSD received full credit for the return, Security Chief Jeff Werblun said. The proposal will go to the full board for a final decision. In addition to replacing radios that were very old, the new radios would meet federal requirements that all public safety agencies be on a shared radio system to allow communication across jurisdictional lines, Werblun said.

Increased rules enforcement: Looking at the list of violations of Rancho Murieta Association rules, Director Les Clark, one of the Security Committee members, asked if the number of citations for driveway parking and overnight street parking had increased. February’s report showed 60 driveway citations and 24 parking citations. In February 2017 there were four driveway parking and seven street parking violations. Werblun said Clark was correct. “One of the reasons is, one of our new officers enjoys writing tickets. ... She works the graveyard shift five nights a week,” Werblun said, adding, “She’s out there every night, doing parking enforcement.”

45 mph on Jackson Road: Director Mark Pecotich, a member of the Security Committee and the board president, said he personally favored the proposal to ask the state to lower the speed limit to 45 mph on Jackson Road as it passes through the community. A discussion of the issue is scheduled to be on the agenda for this month’s board meeting. The Rancho Murieta Association voted last month to send the state a letter endorsing the change, suggested by a Murieta neighbor. County Supervisor Sue Frost has also endorsed the change.