CSD suspends Security's handling of animals

Rancho Murieta Security is suspending the practice of handling stray dogs and wandering rattlesnakes while it explores its role in animal control and what it would take to train its staff properly.

For some months, while the Community Services District assesses the issue, Murietans are told to call county animal control about issues that Security has addressed for decades – loose dogs, rattlesnakes or deer problems.

“We received an anonymous Cal-OSHA complaint about our Security officers handling animal control type activities,” CSD General Manager Mark Martin said Thursday afternoon. “This is not the barking-dog call sort of activity; it’s the actual corralling a dog, not knowing whether or not it’s hostile or not, and all the other wild-animal-control type of activities.”

Martin said this hasn’t been discussed at CSD committee or board meetings, or shared publicly until now, because CSD only recently received the Cal-OSHA violation and got a clear idea of what was required.

The CSD was cited by Cal-OSHA, which investigated and issued a $550 fine, Martin said. If CSD isn’t responsive to the problem, future fines would be greater, he said.

“But what that really begs is the CSD’s role as an animal-control force,” Martin said, adding that wildlife is in the purview of Sacramento County animal control. “What we’re doing right now is evaluating that function, that role, by the CSD.”

The minimum would be to understand what exact training and procedures are needed to meet the Cal-OSHA requirements, he said. After that would come addressing concerns like “proper equipment, housing of animals, vehicles to transport, etc.”

Martin estimated exploring these answers will take months. The number of Animal Control is (916) 368-7387.