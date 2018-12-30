CSD welcomes and thanks directors
Published December 30, 2018 - 9:12pm
Filed under
The new Community Services District directors accept congratulations from District Secretary Suzanne Lindenfeld after taking the oath of office earlier this month. From left are Tim Maybee, Linda Butler and Randy Jenco. The new board elected Les Clark president and Jenco vice president. (Click for larger images)
Mark Pecotich, left, accepts a plaque from new President Les Clark. Pecotich chose to not seek a second term after serving as board president.
Appointed multiple times to the board, Jerry Pasek served a stretch as its president but was not re-elected last month.
Morrison Graf served an unexpired term starting in 2015 but failed to win re-election.
-
