CSD will continue talk about land purchase
Published November 12, 2017 - 11:46pm
| Filed under
The Community Services District board will continue a discussion about acquiring the Country Club property and other land at its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The land acquisition was proposed for consideration last month. The meeting agenda is available here.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Couch, loveseat, recliner11/12/2017 - 5:21 pm
-
Custom Fabric Headboard - $75.0011/12/2017 - 3:24 pm
-
Dinning room table and chairs11/12/2017 - 2:30 pm
-
Futon11/12/2017 - 2:24 pm
-
Moving Sale....Speakers11/12/2017 - 2:22 pm
- Designs in Dentistry
- Tom Reimers for RMA board
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- North State Golf Cars
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Damon's Computer Service
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- KK Collision Center
- Barrett Services
- Home Care Assistance
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Go Fore Pizza
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Murieta Health Club
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Squeaky Clean
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Stephanie Bianchi for RMA board
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Tom Reimers for RMA board
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- InterState Propane
- Apex Pest Control
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments