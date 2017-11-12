CSD will continue talk about land purchase

Published November 12, 2017 - 11:46pm
CSD

The Community Services District board will continue a discussion about acquiring the Country Club property and other land at its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. The land acquisition was proposed for consideration last month.  The meeting agenda is available here.

