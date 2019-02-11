Dad-Daughter Dance is back to the '50s

Saturday night's Father-Daughter Dance at Cosumnes River Elementary school had a sock hop theme, which meant poodle skirts, saddle shoes and the like for girls who'd probably never seen such strange garb before. Appropriately attired, and dancing up a storm, were Justin Hayduk and daughter Addison. The theme seemed popular with the dads, who looked like they spent more time dancing than usual before retiring to the sidelines and leaving the dance floor to the girls. (Click for larger images)

It was the job of deejay Jukebox Chris (Perris) to show everyone how to do the bunny hop. His music set the right tone for the evening, with long-ago favorites like "Blue Suede Shoes," "Twist and Shout," "Hand Jive" and "Jailhouse Rock." (Click for larger images)