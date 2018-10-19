David Heltman, 20-year Murietan, dies at 80

David Heltman, a Murietan for two decades, died Oct. 7 at age 80. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette.

Mr. Heltman grew up in Walnut Creek, served in the U.S. Army and went on to study business. Always interested in cars, he worked in the auto parts industry and opened his own companies in Sunnyvale, Cupertino and San Jose.

He and his late wife, Lynn, retired from those companies in 1997 and moved to Rancho Murieta to enjoy the golf.

David and Lynn Heltman on a trip to Hawaii.

Mr. Heltman was a member of the Senior Men’s Club, making many lifelong friends. He also served on the Rancho Murieta Association’s Nominating Committee in 2003. The Heltmans took an interest in wine making, growing and harvesting their own grapes. His Merlot won a State Fair blue ribbon. The Heltmans enjoyed traveling, going to Hawaii, Europe, South America and Tahiti.

Mr. Heltman served on the board of the California Automotive Parts Association and volunteered at the California Automobile Museum in Sacramento. The Heltmans supported the auto tech program at DeAnza College in Cupertino and influenced the lives of many students.

Lynn Heltman passed away in 2005.

Mr. Heltman is survived by two sons, Matthew and Gregg; a stepson, David Berry; a stepdaughter, Kathy Wilson; a sister, Jan Tibbetts, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.