'Dean' Montagne, real estate veteran, dies at 87
Raymond "Dean" Montagne, a longtime commercial realtor and a Murietan for 16 years, died Aug. 16 at the age of 87. Friends are invited to a celebration of his life 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Fellowship Church in Jackson.
Mr. Montagne was born in Berkeley and graduated from high school in Lafayette. He married Sarah "Sally" Symmons in 1950, and they marked their 67th anniversary earlier this summer. He worked 46 years in commercial real estate in Contra Costa County. The couple moved to Pine Grove for 18 years before retiring to Rancho Murieta in 2001.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Montagne is survived by four sons, Michael, William, Raymond and Bradford; a daughter, Cynthia; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Contributions in his name may be made to Grace Fellowship, P.O. Box 8850, Jackson, CA 95642.
