Developers $650,000 behind in bond payments

Six North development properties owe almost $650,000 in bond payments and penalties for the community’s water treatment plant, the Community Services District’s Finance Committee was told Thursday. Since the end of 2017, the developers have paid only 12 percent of their bond bills, CSD staff reported. A development representative called the situation “a short-term delinquency” and said he expects a portion of the debt will be addressed by the end of June.

A memo from Mark Martin, the CSD’s general manager, said he heard in February from the bond administrator, a government consulting firm named NBS, which expressed concern about the delinquency, which totals $539,756 in unpaid bills and more than $100,000 in penalties.

Days later, NBS issued delinquency letters on land parcels tied to the bond, issued in 2014 under the auspices of the CSD for the developers’ share of the water plant costs. Last month, Martin wrote, he got a call from a bondholder who was worried about the delinquency.

Martin stressed at the meeting that the CSD has not lost any money. Despite the delinquency, CSD is being paid through the state’s Teeter Plan, which allows Sacramento County to collect delinquent property taxes on behalf of local governing bodies. These bonds payments are collected twice a year, in April and December.

Even with the Teeter safety net, Martin said this is a concern for CSD.

“Counties can choose to remove (land) parcels from their Teeter program,” Martin said. “They can also choose to discontinue their Teeter program. San Joaquin County did that. ... So it can occur where the county can choose to no longer, basically, be the backstop for delinquent payments, and then that liability would fall toward the district.”

CSD attorney Richard Shanahan, an unusual presence at a committee meeting, said he was involved in a case in another county where the county told the government agency it was on its own to collect delinquent funds.

“That’s county by county,” Shanahan said of Teeter Plan involvement. “Sacramento’s a pretty good place to be for this stuff ... whereas smaller counties may not have that wherewithal.”

Director John Merchant, one of two committee members, asked if CSD staff can review Sacramento County’s Teeter Plan rolls to see where the CSD’s exposure ranks on the list. He said he wants to make sure the community is aware of the CSD’s risk status, good or bad.

Shanahan suggested the CSD can protect its financial situation by making sure the debt remains tied to the special tax on those parcels of land to safeguard its ratepayers and general fund. His suggested approach to maintain that status is to diligently enforce all bond covenants, disclosing the delinquency issue as appropriate and to foreclose on the land if need be.

Given the Teeter payments, there’s no need to pursue foreclosure at this time, he said, but if that were to change, “you need to vigorously, diligently pursue foreclosure” under the bond covenants.

It’s important to protect the CSD’s credit rating, Shanahan said, adding, “Somewhere down the road you’re going to want to borrow money again ... and you’re going to be going back into the public debt market....”

Speaking briefly after the director and staff discussion, a subdued John Sullivan, the development representative, said the development process has gone more slowly than expected, leaving the developers at least 18 months behind plan.

He said he wants to discuss possible solutions with CSD management, adding that the developers have $500,000 of uncommitted bond money on deposit with the CSD for the possible future expansion of the water plant.

He said he expects the bond accounts will be paid up through the end of 2018 – but not be fully current – by the end of the CSD’s fiscal year on June 30.

The Murieta Gardens development, the residential/commercial property south of Jackson Road, is not delinquent in its payments, Sullivan said, and in fact houses being built there are producing “significant cash flows.”

“As long as that keeps moving forward in a timely clip, which it looks like, we should be in significantly better shape to be as close to current as we can by the end of the district’s fiscal year,” he said.

Sullivan said there’s a “lot of strength right now” in builder interest in Rancho Murieta, adding that a group has taken the remaining 62 lots of the Retreats development. “It looks like there’s a lot of pent-up demand for lots, and that’s good,” he said. “...We expect we’ll be in much better shape in June, because of what we’ve got going on everywhere else.”