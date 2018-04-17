Dick Silvis, RMA election official, dies at 86

Richard “Dick” Silvis, Rancho Murieta’s longtime inspector of elections, died Thursday at age 86. “The trust and comfort that the community had with him as the elections official was very important,” said one of his election co-workers.

“He was always so wonderful to work with,” said Danise Hetland, assistant general manager of the Rancho Murieta Association. Mr. Silvis served as the RMA’s inspector of elections for 15 years, overseeing the work of the committee that counts vote totals in the association’s elections.

“We always felt very fortunate to have him as our inspector of elections,” Hetland said. “He was a man of integrity, which is important for an inspector of elections. He will definitely be missed.”

Mr. Silvis was born Feb. 26, 1932 in Erie, Pa., and grew up in Tacoma, Washington, and Panama, New York, where he graduated from high school in 1950.

Dick and Mary Silvis were married for 32 years.

He entered the U.S. Navy in 1951 and spent most of his duty as an electronics technician and aircraft radio operator at Naval Air Station, North Island, in San Diego. After the Navy he enrolled at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, where he earned a bachelor's of science degree in electronic engineering.

His work career included positions at Lockheed Missiles and Space Co., Vidar Corp. and Instron Corp. He completed his master's in business administration degree at the University of Santa Clara in 1969 under their evening program.

Mr. Silvis loved snow skiing, water skiing and motorcycle enduro racing. When he retired to Rancho Murieta in 1994, he became very active in the golf community, marshaling outside tournaments until recent years and repairing golf clubs.

Mr. Silvis is survived by Mary, his wife of 32 years; a daughter, Pamela Silvis of Chattaroy, Washington, and a grandson.

At Mr. Silvis’ request, there will be no service.