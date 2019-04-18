Document shredding Saturday at RMA Building

Now that your taxes are done, if you've got a lot of records to destroy, here's an option. The Rancho Murieta Optimists are holding on-site document shredding from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rancho Murieta Association Building parking lot. The cost is $5 per box (average 30 pounds). Call (916) 354-8520 or (916) 747-0260 for information.