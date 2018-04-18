Domestic bliss, atop a Rancho Murieta tree
Published April 18, 2018 - 7:16pm
| Filed under
Paul Anderson, eagle photographer par excellence, shares photos and this dispatch from Lake Clementia: "Happy to report Rancho Murieta has two large baby eagles in the nest. I was out there late Sunday. The male eagle was standing guard for most of the time I was there. Mom flew in to the nest and shortly thereafter the male eagle flew away. Literally within two minutes of leaving the nest he flew back into the nest with dinner. I was not able to capture what he caught, but most likely a fish. Now, that’s fast food!" (Click photos to see larger images)
