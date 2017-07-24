Don Thames qualifies for British Senior Open

Published July 24, 2017 - 2:35pm
| Filed under
Country Club
Your neighbors

We just got word Monday from Wales that Don Thames, the Country Club’s golf pro, qualified for the British Senior Open Championship. The event, featuring names like Fred Couples, John Daly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Bernhard Langer, takes place later this week at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales.

July 24, 2017 - 7:49pm
Thumbs up0
RM.com's picture
Joined: 06/19/2007
Posts: 26513
Post rating: 1286
Send PM

Wishing Don Thames the best

Comments from RanchoMurieta.com's Facebook page:

  • Mary Ann Amburn Live your dream, Don.
  • Brandon Heberling Congrats Don
  • Tiffany M Kelly That's AWESOME! Way to go Don...
  • Vernon Wallace Congratulations, another one off your bucket list.
  • John Dekker Congrats, Don. Go get 'em!
  • Stacye' Glimstad Good luck Don!
  • Jena McDonald Congratulations, Don!
  • Karen Jackson-Hays Congratulations Don! That's fantastic.
  • Margie Earle Congratulations Don! Rod and I are soooo happy for you!
  • Ken Poole Congratulations Don, well done.
  • Letty Vivaldi Vivaldi's are very proud of you Don, and our best to your caddy, Carole!
  • Sharon Commons Wosser Way to go, Don! Congratulations! The Wossers
  • Marilynn Macken Great news!!
  • Christine Hefler Rau Congrats and thank you for all you do for our Jr golfers!
See all classifieds »

Your comments

Anonymous