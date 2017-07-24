July 24, 2017 - 7:49pm
Don Thames qualifies for British Senior Open
Published July 24, 2017
We just got word Monday from Wales that Don Thames, the Country Club’s golf pro, qualified for the British Senior Open Championship. The event, featuring names like Fred Couples, John Daly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Bernhard Langer, takes place later this week at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales.
