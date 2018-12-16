With dozens of elves beneath the tree
Little did Julie Reimers know how it would end up when she bought her first two elves 25 years ago. Now she has 55 elves – the entire Zim’s Elves Themselves collection – around the Christmas tree she decorates with her husband, Tom Reimers, on Abierto Drive. Her collection started in the pre-internet days, when shopping for collectibles was much tougher. Now the elves ring the tree and fill a tabletop and the floor next to the tree. After Christmas, the elves return to their boxes in a closet, awaiting another December. Do you have a family holiday decorating tradition or a remarkable display? Let us know at editor@ranchomurieta.com. (Click photos for larger images)
