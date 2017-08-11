Dozens of fish die in Laguna Joaquin

Dozens of fish have died and washed up on the banks of Laguna Joaquin in the last couple of days, possible victims of an herbicide used to address a toxic algae bloom there.

At the Rancho Murieta Association’s request, the Community Services District used an herbicide to treat a cove at the east side of the lake, where the pump house is located, to keep algae from clogging the pumps, according to Larry Shelton, an RMA director and retired environmental scientist.

Shelton blames the herbicide, which depletes the water's oxygen to kill algae, for killing the fish. “We didn’t anticipate it would have such an effect on the fish,” he said in an interview at Laguna Joaquin Friday evening.

A Laguna Joaquin neighbor contacted RanchoMurieta.com to report hundreds of fish had died. Shelton, who also lives on the lake, put the number at several dozen, mostly bass.

A patch of blue-green algae at the edge of Laguna Joaquin. (Photo by Sandra Stadnik)

The algae involved is blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, which are present in most lakes. Certain conditions – low water levels, limited circulation, more heat or light – can cause the algae to bloom and sometimes release toxins.

Laguna Joaquin’s level has fallen this summer as its influx of fresh water from the Cosumnes River has been interrupted by work on the irrigation ditch that connects the two. The RMA and downstream ranchers rely on water stored at Laguna Joaquin.

Shelton said the irrigation pumps that RMA uses to water common area around Laguna Joaquin have been shut off as a safety precaution until the bloom passes. No water is being sent to ranchers, he said. He also said Laguna Joaquin’s fountains are running 24 hours a day to try to aerate the water.

He said Sacramento County’s environmental division has been notified, adding that the county can test the lake and direct the CSD’s approach to treat it.

Shelton said Murietans must avoid body contact with the lake because the algae is toxic. If you choose to fish there, he said, be sure to wash your hands.