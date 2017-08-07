Earth, Wind & Fire show to light up Clementia

If you were alive in the ‘70s and had a radio, you know the hits of Earth Wind & Fire, and you probably danced to them, because they are so danceable. A band called Kalimba, the Spirit of Earth, Wind & Fire rolls into Lake Clementia Amphitheater Saturday night, part of the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture summer season.

Lead vocalist Thomas “Chazz” Smith created the 10-piece Kalimba in 2011 to honor the Earth Wind & Fire hits he listened to growing up. Kalimba captures EWF’s infectious grooves and soaring vocal harmonies.

Kalimba has played across the nation at music festivals, state fairs, casinos and clubs. The show includes all the EWF hits: “September,” “Shining Star,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “Let's Groove,” “That's the Way of the World,” “Devotion,” ”Reasons,” “Sing a Song” and more.

The show, part of the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture season of music, begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. There’s a $5 surcharge for tickets bought at the door. There’s more information about tickets and ETC here.

Here's a video preview of the show: