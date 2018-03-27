Easter Bunny will hop by on Saturday

The Easter Bunny visits Rancho Murieta Saturday, when the Kiwanis Club holds its annual egg hunt and family picnic event at Stonehouse Park from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine. The schedule for the egg hunt is ages 2-4 at 11:40 a.m., ages 5-7 at noon, and ages 8-10 at 12:20 p.m. Activities include the Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit demonstration, a petting zoo, face art and tattoos, cookie decorating, a fire equipment display, and giant bubbles. The Murieta Dance Company will perform at 12:30 p.m. Admission to the egg hunt is free, and tickets may be purchased for food and other activities. Frozen yogurt, popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic and spend the afternoon at the park when the event is over.