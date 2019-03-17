Easter Egg Hunt coming April 20

The Kiwanis Club's annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Stonehouse Park.

Three races are planned for the egg hunt:

Ages 2 to 4 at 11:40 a.m.

Ages 5 to 7 at noon

Ages 8 to 10 at 12:20 p.m.

Admission is free and tickets may be purchased for food and activities. There will be a Sacramento County Sheriff’s K9 Unit demonstration at 10:30 a.m., a petting farm, face art, a balloon artist, glitter tattoos, cookie decorating, giant bubbles and a Metropolitan Fire District equipment display. The Murieta Dance Company will perform at 12:30 p.m.

Frozen yogurt, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be available for purchase. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic and to enjoy the afternoon with family and friends when the event is over.