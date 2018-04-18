Effort to buy undeveloped land is dead

The six-month-long community effort to buy undeveloped land and the Country Club property has ended, the Rancho Murieta Association board said in a brief announcement Tuesday night.

Alex Bauer, board president, made the announcement at the RMA’s monthly meeting. The RMA, Country Club and Community Services District held negotiations with the group that owns the undeveloped North land and the Country Club property.

“It doesn’t look like there’s any way forward, especially from a financial point of view,” Bauer said, a decision reached at a meeting Friday.

The purchase possibility emerged last October, when CSD Director John Merchant said the CSD would take on the possibility of purchasing the club’s land as well as hundreds of acres around the community’s lakes. His plan envisioned a community vote on funding any purchase.

Merchant, who was at the RMA meeting, offered careful responses when asked about it afterwards. He said he didn’t want to get ahead of the CSD board, which is expected to discuss the situation publicly at its meeting next week.

“There’s no financial way through it at the moment,” was all he said when asked what ended the discussions.

Could the negotiation be reopened somewhere down the road?

“Yeah, I think it probably could,” Merchant said, “depending on any number of things – how the club did, what ultimately legally happens with the (Mutual Benefit Agreement on development), changes in developers’ priorities, any number of things. We would certainly not shut that door, but for right now, we just don’t see any clear path forward.”

He later shared an announcement authored by the group and intended for public distribution: “At the conclusion of our meeting last Friday, the CSD, RMA and RMCC stakeholder representatives unanimously agreed to suspend conversations regarding RMCC and open space acquisition. We agreed that the discussions did not present a path toward a fiscally workable concept at this time.”

Merchant said he is somewhat disappointed with the outcome but maybe not surprised.

“I thought there was a real opportunity there, but I never had any visions of grandeur when we started this,” he said. “I was the one who brought it to the table, and I was one of the ardent proponents of needing to go forward, but I had no real illusions that we could make it happen, but I thought it was worth a shot.”