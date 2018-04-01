Eggs hatched at eagles' nest? Could be
Published April 1, 2018 - 2:10pm
| Filed under
Neighbor Paul Anderson (shooter of spectacular nature photos) says he believes the community has had a blessed event. His note Sunday: "Easter eggs aren’t the only eggs getting opened today! Went by the eagle nest this morning. Mama, above, was staring at the newly hatched eaglets. Dad, solo on branch, was definitely keeping watch in the area! This behavior is very normal when new eggs are hatched. Could not see any heads, as the babies are very small at this stage!" (Click photos for larger images)
