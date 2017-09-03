Elton John tribute wraps up ETC season

→ Photo gallery: the crowd and the show (30 photos)

Kenny Metcalf and his band of singers and musicians brought the music and spirit of Elton John to Lake Clementia Amphitheater Saturday night for the last show of Entertainment, Theatre & Culture's summer series before a crowd ETC estimated at 800. The virtuoso performance channeled 1970s Elton John, from the signature platform shoes, sequined jumpsuit and eyeglasses to the keyboard mastery and vocals that produced “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Crocodile Rock” and a host of other hits. The evening began with a thank-you to this year's ETC volunteers and board members. In his encore comments, Metcalf spoke of a serious illness that nearly took his life a dozen years ago and the joy of his performances, which he was delighted to share with the crowd. Then he performed "Your Song." (Click photo for larger image.)