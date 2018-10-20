Emergency help for our pets
Published October 20, 2018 - 10:53am
| Filed under
Murietan Julie Wheeler helped Sacramento Metro Station 59's firefighting efforts Saturday morning, donating three sets of oxygen masks for pets. She headed a group of people, below, who raised $500 to buy the masks after seeing all the sad pet-rescue stories in the wake of California's wildfires. Accepting the donation are, from left, Engineer Todd Lanigan, Firefighter/Paramedic Kiegon List and Captain/Paramedic Shawn Burke. Click photos for larger images.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Lawnmower10/20/2018 - 1:11 pm
-
iPhone Screen/Phone Cover10/18/2018 - 8:20 pm
-
Time Share For Rent One Week in 2019 in Red period10/18/2018 - 3:01 pm
-
Rocker/Recliner10/18/2018 - 2:11 pm
-
Bedroom set10/18/2018 - 12:59 pm
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Damon's Computer Service
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Law office of John Quiring
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Designs in Dentistry
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- PDF Realty
- Barrett Services
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Green Water
- Murieta Health Club
- Town and Country Real Estate
- KK Collision Center
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Jenco, Pohll and Maybee for CSD
- Apex Pest Control
- Tree Tech
- Paradise Painting
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Squeaky Clean
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments