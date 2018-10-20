Emergency help for our pets

Murietan Julie Wheeler helped Sacramento Metro Station 59's firefighting efforts Saturday morning, donating three sets of oxygen masks for pets. She headed a group of people, below, who raised $500 to buy the masks after seeing all the sad pet-rescue stories in the wake of California's wildfires. Accepting the donation are, from left, Engineer Todd Lanigan, Firefighter/Paramedic Kiegon List and Captain/Paramedic Shawn Burke. Click photos for larger images.