Essay winner helps Optimists mark 25 years

In a strong, clear voice, Murietan Hailey Truong read her winning essay at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Optimist Club of Rancho Murieta, which was marking its 25th anniversary. Hailey, 14, a freshman at Pleasant Grove High School, addressed the topic “When all the world’s problems are solved, is optimism still necessary?” She won an $800 prize, and her essay goes on to compete at the Optimist district level, where the winner receives a $2,500 college scholarship. Boy Scout Gavin Correia brought the Optimists a proposal for his Eagle Scout project – building a throne for Santa’s use at the community’s annual Christmas tree lighting. That's one of many annual events staged by the Optimists, along with a paper-shredding pickup, family bingo night, ice cream truck visit, July 4 carnival at the lake, holiday crafts fair and multiple youth sports and Eagle Scout projects. The Optimists meet the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Community Services District Building, across from the South Gate. (Click for larger image)