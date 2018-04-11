ETC sets table for summer 2018

Published April 11, 2018 - 10:45pm
| Filed under
Entertainment
Events

ETC UpdatePosted by Entertainment, Theatre & Culture
Entertainment, Theatre & Culture for Rancho Murieta is getting ready for another season ... and you should be doing the same. ETC’s April update has news about its free kickoff event May 6 and ETC’s $2,000 scholarship contest, open to high school seniors. See the monthly update here. Or download the scholarship application. ETC’s website, with everything about the 2018 season, is here.

Your comments

Anonymous