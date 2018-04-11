ETC sets table for summer 2018
Published April 11, 2018 - 10:45pm
Filed under
Posted by Entertainment, Theatre & Culture
Entertainment, Theatre & Culture for Rancho Murieta is getting ready for another season ... and you should be doing the same. ETC’s April update has news about its free kickoff event May 6 and ETC’s $2,000 scholarship contest, open to high school seniors. See the monthly update here. Or download the scholarship application. ETC’s website, with everything about the 2018 season, is here.
Your comments