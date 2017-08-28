ETC wraps up season with Elton John tribute

ETC brings down the curtain on another summer of entertainment with Saturday’s show at Lake Clementia Amphitheater, Kenny Metcalf as Elton & the Early Years Band. It’s a tribute to the greatness of early Elton John, with a band that can recreate the original album sounds skillfully. We’re giving away four tickets to a lucky Murietan; click to see how.

The early years of Elton John are a full career of hits by any measure. Think “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Bennie & The Jets,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Levon” and more.

In addition to careful presentation of the music, there might be a costume change or two. Just a guess.

Kenny Metcalf, who grew up in Southern California, was the original keyboardist for the ‘80s Christian metal band Stryper. He has been performing as Elton John for seven years.

The show, part of the Entertainment, Theatre & Culture season of music, begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. There’s a $5 surcharge for tickets bought at the door. There’s more information about tickets and ETC here.

Here's a video preview of the show: