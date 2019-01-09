ETC's 2019 season – with two encores

The new-season announcement from Entertainment, Theatre & Culture always comes at the right time of year. Look outside: It’s chilly, gray, the Christmas tree is in the gutter dropping its needles ... and now, thanks to ETC, we get to think sunny, warm, summer thoughts.

The 2019 season, announced Wednesday, has two acts Rancho Murieta liked so much they’re back again at Lake Clementia Amphitheater and three acts that have never played here before. Everything you need to know about tickets, membership, seating at shows and so on is available at ETC’s website.

Here you go, Rancho Murieta – sunny, warm, summer thoughts.

Petty Theft

Saturday, June 15

8:30 p.m., Lake Clementia Amphitheater

Petty Theft makes a point of saying it’s not a costume band. They don’t try to dress up like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, but they do their best to honor Petty’s songs with music true to the original. They opened the 2014 season at the lake.

Songs we want to hear: “Refugee” ... “An American Girl” ... “I Won’t Back Down”

Young Guns – A Tribute to the Superstars of Country Music

Saturday, July 6

8:30 p.m., Lake Clementia Amphitheater

It’s billed as the best country music from the ‘60s to today. This band – hot electric guitars and a fiddle/violin up front – offers music from Rascal Flatts, Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Big & Rich, Johnny Cash, George Strait and many more. It’s a night meant for dancing, and don’t be surprised if band members come into the audience to help with your line dancing.

Songs we want to hear: No need to pick here. This will work out fine.

Joel the Band

Saturday, July 20

8:30 p.m., Lake Clementia Amphitheater

The premier Billy Joel tribute band, featuring Kyle Martin. He made quite a name touring 100+ cities starring as the “Piano Man” in the Tony Award-winning Billy Joel/Twyla Tharp musical “Movin’ Out.”

Songs we want to hear: “Only the Good Die Young” ... “An Innocent Man” ... “Movin’ Out”

Steelin’ Dan

Saturday, Aug. 10

8:30 p.m., Lake Clementia Amphitheater

The 11 musicians of Steelin’ Dan, repeatedly voted the area’s best cover band, have the musical chops to capture the complex jazz-rock flavor of Steely Dan. Their note-perfect arrangements leave fans feeling they’ve just seen Steely Dan.

Songs we want to hear: “Peg” ... “Reelin’ in the Years” ... “Bad Sneakers”

Kalimba, the Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire

Saturday, Aug. 31

8:30 p.m., Lake Clementia Amphitheater

This 10-piece band, which played Clementia in 2017, includes a full horn and rhythm section to reproduce the famed R&B/soul/jazz/pop fusion of Earth, Wind and Fire. If this evening is anything like 2017’s show, plan to do a lot of dancing.

Songs we want to hear: “Shining Star” ... “September” ... “Got to Get You Into My Life”