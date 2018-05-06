ETC's season off to very promising start

→ Photo gallery: 41 shots from the event

The people from Entertainment, Theatre & Culture were busy at Sunday afternoon’s season-opening party, held at the Country Club. Attendance, they estimated, was double last year’s turnout. There were nibbles of all kinds, raffle drawings, an opportunity to taste wines and beer (and an otherworldly mandarin orange juice) and, most important of all, a chance to get your tickets to the new ETC season or to volunteer to help the organization, which is operated entirely by volunteers. You can learn all about ETC’s season – and ETC – by clicking here. (Click photo for larger image.)