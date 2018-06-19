An evening of fun and music in the Village
Lew Parkinson and Carol Hyde were cutting a rug at Murieta Village's music potluck Tuesday night. Organizers hired Dennis and Hank, a pianist and tenor saxophonist who play Friday nights at the Ione Hotel, and invited the community to come by for music. More than 60 people showed up, many of them with potluck dishes, and chatted around tables, poured drinks for each other, danced and sang along with songs like "Moon River," "Hello, Dolly," "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" and "Bye Bye Blackbird." (Click photo for larger image.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Ceramic Kitchen Rooster6/20/2018 - 12:45 pm
-
Large circle mirror6/20/2018 - 7:41 am
-
Lincoln Navigator (4 wheel drive)6/19/2018 - 10:54 pm
-
5 high Steelcase lateral file6/19/2018 - 2:16 pm
-
Golf Club Set for Kids6/19/2018 - 11:01 am
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Murieta Health Club
- Goralka Law Firm
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Tree Tech
- Damon's Computer Service
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Designs in Dentistry
- Go Fore Pizza
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Squeaky Clean
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- KK Collision Center
- Gipson Golf Carts
- InterState Propane
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Barrett Services
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSECLEANING: Elk Grove Cleaning
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments