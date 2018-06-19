An evening of fun and music in the Village

Lew Parkinson and Carol Hyde were cutting a rug at Murieta Village's music potluck Tuesday night. Organizers hired Dennis and Hank, a pianist and tenor saxophonist who play Friday nights at the Ione Hotel, and invited the community to come by for music. More than 60 people showed up, many of them with potluck dishes, and chatted around tables, poured drinks for each other, danced and sang along with songs like "Moon River," "Hello, Dolly," "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" and "Bye Bye Blackbird." (Click photo for larger image.)