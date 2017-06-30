Everything you need for a great July 4

The parade down Murieta Parkway is one of the best parts of the day.

Without a doubt, July 4 is the biggest day on Rancho Murieta’s calendar. It’s noisy, with summer food, lots of sun, patriotism, family events, a great fireworks show and the biggest parade for miles around. Here’s your schedule and everything you need to know to enjoy the day with your family.

Before July 4

Guests: July 4 events are open only to Rancho Murieta Association members and their guests. All guests must have a visitor pass or be on a resident’s guest list. Providing guests on your list with a pass will simplify their entry on this busy day. Pick up passes from the RMA before the holiday and get them to your visitors. Five free passes are available per lot, then there’s a charge of $5 per pass.

Blankets for fireworks viewing: No blankets may be placed in common area before 7 p.m. July 3. No plastic or tarps are allowed at all, as they kill the grass.

Pet safety: Don’t use fireworks around pets and make sure they are safe from noise in a quiet and escape-proof area at home when you head out for the fireworks display. Tips from the ASPCA for a safe holiday for your pets are available here.

July 4 schedule

Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast

7-9:30 a.m. at North Gazebo

Scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee

Purchase tickets in advance at RM Business Center and the RMA Building

Under 6 are free; 6 and over are $5.

37th Annual Fun Run

Adults: 5K run 7:30 a.m., North Gazebo

Children: 8:15 a.m., North Gazebo.

No prior signup required. Info: John McNamee, 354-2258.

Sponsored by Murieta Health Club

Parade on Murieta Parkway

Line up from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. at De La Cruz Drive. Parade starts at 10. Sponsored by Rancho Murieta Association.

Parade rules No water guns, balloons or super balls. Candy is OK. Non-resident vehicles are not allowed. Only individuals and local non-profit groups may participate. No commercial golf carts, walkers, vehicles, etc. Only vintage (1969 or older) vehicles and local non-profit vehicles are allowed.



Carnival at Lake Clementia

10:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Games and activities – $5 wristband. Free hot dogs for kids. Food items for sale.

Contacts: April Mattice, 354-8520, or Melinda Martel, 354-0566.

Sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Optimists.

Music at the North Gazebo

7-9 p.m. Sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Association.

Fireworks at Laguna Joaquin

9:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Association.

Country Club on July 4

If you’re a club member, both courses are open, with a 7 a.m. start and a straight tee on the North and a 9 a.m. shotgun on the South. The 19th Hole lounge is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with breakfast available from 7 to 11 a.m. and bar lunch available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The snack bar is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Getting out after the fireworks

After the fireworks, traffic controls will be in place to route people who are leaving the community up Murieta Parkway to make a left at the first Guadalupe Drive. Traffic will exit onto Stonehouse Road from Escuela Drive.

Fireworks safety

Legal fireworks have the state fire marshal SAFE & SANE seal on the package and will be sold at legitimate fireworks booths. If it leaves the ground, sends sparks higher than 12 feet, or explodes, it is NOT legal. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District offers the following guidelines for using legal fireworks: