An eye-opener to start July 4 (and help others)
The tent before it opens for business and the crowd arrives. (Photo by Justin Hayduk)
For the sixth year, your neighbors will brighten the community’s July 4 parade with a drinks tent to raise money to help others. This year they’ll help a neighbor who battles an extreme, debilitating form of Lyme disease.
Look for the white tents at Murieta Parkway and the first Guadalupe. You can order a bloody mary, a mimosa or even a breakfast burrito. The tent's crowd is a lot of fun, even before they order.
This year the donation jar will benefit Carissa Burton, who suffers from Lyme disease. For a decade, she has been housebound and primarily bedridden. She and her family face tens of thousands of dollars a year in uncovered medical expenses.
You can read her story, and make a donation, at www.cureforcarissa.org.
