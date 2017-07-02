An eye-opener to start July 4 (and help others)

Published July 2, 2017 - 6:58pm
| Filed under
Holidays
Your neighbors

Drinks tent

The tent before it opens for business and the crowd arrives. (Photo by Justin Hayduk)

For the sixth year, your neighbors will brighten the community’s July 4 parade with a drinks tent to raise money to help others. This year they’ll help a neighbor who battles an extreme, debilitating form of Lyme disease.

Look for the white tents at Murieta Parkway and the first Guadalupe. You can order a bloody mary, a mimosa or even a breakfast burrito. The tent's crowd is a lot of fun, even before they order.

This year the donation jar will benefit Carissa Burton, who suffers from Lyme disease. For a decade, she has been housebound and primarily bedridden. She and her family face tens of thousands of dollars a year in uncovered medical expenses. 

You can read her story, and make a donation, at www.cureforcarissa.org

Your comments

Anonymous