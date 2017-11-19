Family's third son earns Eagle honors

Published November 19, 2017 - 5:19pm
Aidan Prouty

Fourteen-year-old Aidan Prouty continued a family tradition Sunday when he became an Eagle Scout in a gathering of family and friends at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. Here, his stepfather, Greg Pryor, puts the Eagle scarf on Aidan and then hoists him for a hug. (Click photos for larger images.)

Prouty brothers

Aidan is joined by his brothers, Gregory, center, and Ryan. They earned their Eagle honors in 2010 for work on a new courtyard at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery. Aidan’s Eagle project was to add historical markers at the cemetery. In his remarks, Aidan noted that he and his brothers are the fourth generation of Eagle scouts in the Prouty family. On hand were their grandfather and uncles who are Eagles.

Mom hug

Aidan is hugged by his mom, Theresa Pryor.

Color guard

Troop 633’s color guard – from left, Garrett Fong, Ryan Fong and Gavin Correia – gets ready to open the ceremony. Troop 633 grows Eagle Scouts like few others. A plaque on hand for the ceremony says the troop has minted 50 Eagle Scouts in the last 20 years.

