Final streets work set for next week

The Rancho Murieta Association announced the final work in 2017's street repaving project. It's focused on the parks cul-de-sacs on Lago, Brisa and Pescado. Here's the information. The file attachment at the end of the story is a map.

The parks are the last items to be sealed and this will be happening from Monday, Sept 18 to Wednesday, Sept 20. The schedule is as follows:

Monday 9-18

Lago Parks 3 through 11 and Brisa Park 1

Tuesday 9-19

Lago Parks 12 through 19, Brisa Park 2 and 3, Pescado Park 1 and 2.

Wednesday 9-20

Pescado Park 3 through 12 and Lago Park 20 and 21.

There will be no parking on these parks for the day of sealing. Striping will be done on Thursday 9-21 and will have minimal traffic impact.

Please call Rod Hart if you have any questions at (916) 354-3538.