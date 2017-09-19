Final streets work will stretch into October

The Rancho Murieta Association announced Tuesday that the final leg of this year's street-repaving work, sealing the surface on some cul-de-sacs, won't be completed until next month. Here's the announcement. The map is an attachment at the end.

September 19, 2017

Dear Rancho Murieta Resident:

We apologize for the delays and inconveniences during our street repaving project this year.

The sealing contractor has just informed us that they will need to change the schedule due to their inability to complete the park sealing within three days.

The new schedule is as follows:

Day 1 – Lago Parks 3-6, completed on 9-18-2017

Day 2 – Lago Parks 12-14, Brisa Parks 1-3, commencing on Tues 9-19-2017

Day 3 – Pescado Parks 9-12, Lago Parks 20-21, commencing on Wed 9-20-2017

The remaining parks will be done on October 9-11. The schedule for these parks follows:

Day 4 – Lago Parks 7-11, starting on 10-9-2017

Day 5 – Lago Park 15-19, Pescado Park 1, starting on 10-10-2017

Day 6 – Pescado Park 2-8, starting on 10-11-2017

Again, we apologize for the inconvenience to you and will do our best to keep you informed of any changes to this schedule.

Please call Rod Hart at 916-354-3538 with any questions or concerns.

Rod Hart

Maintenance Dept. Manager

Rancho Murieta Association