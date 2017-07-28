Fire took a toll on Deer Creek Hills acreage

The fire near Rancho Murieta this week scorched about 1,300 acres, the majority of it on the Deer Creek Hills property. Click photo for larger image. (Photo by Sacramento Metro Fire)

The fire that burned this week north of Rancho Murieta torched hundreds of acres of oaks and grasslands at the Deer Creek Hills preserve, the Sacramento Valley Conservancy said Friday.

"We anticipate more than a mile of fencing, gates and signage will need to be replaced, as well as trees and trail rehab,” said a statement from Aimee Rutledge, executive director of the conservancy, a nonprofit land-trust organization that oversees Deer Creek Hills’ 4,500 acres.

Cal Fire estimated the blaze, which started near Scott and Latrobe roads, consumed nearly 1,300 acres. The conservancy doesn’t have an exact figure yet, but it said most of that 1,300 acres was on Deer Creek Hills.

“We’ve seen the property, but we haven’t had a chance to fully look at maps and assess the total acreage that’s on Deer Creek Hills property, compared to surrounding properties,” Kelly Hopkins, the conservancy’s communications and marketing director, said in a phone interview. “But the majority of the fire burned on the Deer Creek Hills preserve.”

Rutledge said the conservancy is looking for volunteer help and donations to help restore the property. “(Conservancy) docents, Rancho Murieta community members and other (conservancy) supporters have already begun reaching out to offer help,” her statement said.

Conservancy outings, including Monday Night Mountain Bike Rides, won’t be impacted by the fire, the conservancy said. The preserve is currently closed to hiking for the summer. The fire damage will not drastically affect hiking activities, which resume in October, the conservancy said.

Deer Creek Hills is the largest open space preserve in Sacramento County. It consists of blue oak woodlands, seasonal creeks and grasslands, with trails and ranch roads that allow visitors to explore the beauty of the area. It’s also a working cattle ranch.