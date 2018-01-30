First entertainment event announced at hotel

The first announced event at the Murieta Inn and Spa is a May 19 all-day music event – with jazz, country, rock and blues – to benefit the Sacramento chapter of Guitars for Vets, a nonprofit organization that helps vets struggling with physical and emotional problems.

The event will be held at the Park, a one-acre grassy space behind the hotel. Among the announced performers are guitarist Pete Anderson, who has been nominated for three Grammys, and country artist Brian Lee Bender. The event is being staged by Murietan Breck Philip.

There’s more information about the event and Guitars for Vets in this news release:

BLUE GAUCHO PROJECT LAUNCHING FIRST ANNUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL IN SUPPORT OF SACRAMENTO VETERANS

Sacramento, Calif. -- Down Range Music Festival, a one-day event benefiting the Sacramento Chapter of Guitars For Vets, is debuting on May 19, 2018 at The Park at The Murieta Inn and Spa. The all-day event, produced by Blue Gaucho Project, will be a multi-genre event and feature a number of successful performers. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Sacramento Chapter of Guitars For Vets, a nonprofit empowering veterans through music.

Breck Philip, the event organizer and a Guitars For Vets volunteer, decided to organize this event as a way to directly support the Sacramento Chapter of Guitars For Vets, since there is currently no way to directly donate to the local chapter.

“I have been passionately involved in this nonprofit for three years and wanted to find a way to bring awareness and direct funding to the Sacramento Chapter,” said Philp, “What better way to do this than a day of great music, food and drinks?”

The event will boast a lineup of performers that multi-platinum Grammy Award winning artist Pete Anderson , and country artist Brian Lee Bender. There will be a number of artists performing a variety of genres, including jazz, country, rock and roll and blues. Philip is anticipating an attendance of about 500 people.

The Park, a one acre outdoor space located at The Murieta Inn and Spa, will be transformed into a music festival with vendors and a sixteen by twenty foot stage. Food and drinks will be available to purchase on site and seating will be “festival style.” Presale tickets will be available for purchase on bluegaucho.net.

Sponsorship packages are limited and still available with prices ranging from $250 to $5,000. For more information, please contact Breck Philip at breckphilip@gmail.com.

About Guitars for Vets

Guitars for Vets is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2007. The organization currently operates more than 60 chapters in 30 states with the assistance of over 200 volunteers nationwide. Over the past seven years, Guitars for Vets has refined a guitar instruction program aimed at providing Veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD and other emotional distress a unique supportive program. Guitars For Vets pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers.

About Blue Gaucho Project

Blue Gaucho Project was founded by Breck Philip, a Blues musician with roots in the Los Angeles and Sacramento music scene. Philip is passionate about the arts and supporting the efforts of good causes. Blue Gaucho Project provides both live and recorded music to help raise much-needed revenue for nonprofits.