Five are running for seats on RMA board

→ See a video recording of the RMA meeting (38 minutes)
Five neighbors are running for three seats on the Rancho Murieta Association board in this fall’s election. At Tuesday night’s RMA meeting, the board also announced when it will hold Candidates Night and the association's annual meeting.
The five are:
- Stephanie Bianchi, a nurse practitioner
- Joanne Brandt, a retired project manager
- James Crowder, a retired United Parcel Service manager
- Tom Reimers, a retired state worker
- Gary Wolfe, a local business owner
Candidates Night will be 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the RMA Building. The candidates will be on hand to field questions. The RMA annual meeting will be held Nov. 30. That’s when voting closes for the election.
The board approved nominations to the Tally Committee, the group of people who count the ballots. Approved were Frank Dininger, Mary Lou Dininger, Brian Hotelman, Kevin O’Keefe, Bob Pritchard, Mary Silvis and Dave Witt.
The board also set Oct. 5 as the date of record, meaning property owners in good standing as of that date have a vote in the election.
Three of the candidates – Brandt, Crowder and Reimers – were present at the meeting.
In other business...
- The board unanimously agreed to pay $71,946 to renew the RMA’s range of insurance policies and $54,937 for its workers compensation coverage. Insurance premiums have fallen every year for the last five years, General Manager Greg Vorster said, adding that the cost of the workers compensation has come down $100,000 in that time.
- Except for the parking lot, the Greens Park concrete work is complete, General Manager Greg Vorster reported. The landscape contractor will begin work next week, he said, and he estimated the park opening at sometime in October.
- Director Sam Somers, the chair of the Architectural Review Committee, took a couple of minutes to explain that the committee approves driveway parking variances only after considering the needs of families with a growing number of drivers and after measuring the space available to each family to park vehicles inside the garage. “We go to a lot of trouble to make sure when we approve one of those, it’s a ‘need,’ not a ‘want,’” he said.
