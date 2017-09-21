Five are running for seats on RMA board

→ See a video recording of the RMA meeting (38 minutes)

Five neighbors are running for three seats on the Rancho Murieta Association board in this fall’s election. At Tuesday night’s RMA meeting, the board also announced when it will hold Candidates Night and the association's annual meeting.

The five are:

Stephanie Bianchi, a nurse practitioner

Joanne Brandt, a retired project manager

James Crowder, a retired United Parcel Service manager

Tom Reimers, a retired state worker

Gary Wolfe, a local business owner

Candidates Night will be 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the RMA Building. The candidates will be on hand to field questions. The RMA annual meeting will be held Nov. 30. That’s when voting closes for the election.

The board approved nominations to the Tally Committee, the group of people who count the ballots. Approved were Frank Dininger, Mary Lou Dininger, Brian Hotelman, Kevin O’Keefe, Bob Pritchard, Mary Silvis and Dave Witt.

The board also set Oct. 5 as the date of record, meaning property owners in good standing as of that date have a vote in the election.

Three of the candidates – Brandt, Crowder and Reimers – were present at the meeting.

In other business...