Flowers that welcome in a new year

Published January 4, 2018 - 4:45pm
| Filed under
Nature and wildlife

Paperwhites, Rancho Murieta

Even with Thursday’s temperatures in the mid-60s, the surest sign of spring for some of us is the explosion of paperwhites that welcomes every new year at Fuente de Paz and Rio Blanco Drive. (Click photo for larger image.)

Your comments

Anonymous