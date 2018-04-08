Food trucks return to Stonehouse Park

Published April 8, 2018 - 5:41pm
| Filed under
Events
RM groups

Food trucks

Dinnertime Sunday saw the return of the Summerfest food trucks to Stonehouse Park. Early-arriving diners, wearing sweaters in the beautiful spring weather, had an easy time choosing among a handful of options. The trucks will be there from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays into September. (Click for larger image.)

Your comments

Anonymous