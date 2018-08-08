Four candidates have filed in CSD race
As the nomination period for the Community Services District election draws to a close, there are four candidates for three seats on the board of directors. As of Wednesday, Tim Maybee, Martin Pohll and incumbents Morrison Graf and Jerry Pasek had filed to be candidates in the November election, according to the County of Sacramento Voter Registration and Elections office. Pohll and Maybee previously served as directors on the Rancho Murieta Association board. The CSD board has five directors, and the term of office is four years. The nomination period for the board election ends 5 p.m. Friday. Candidates are required to be registered voters living within the district. Contact the elections office at (916) 875-6451 for information about candidacy and the election.
