Four volunteer for RMA board vacancy

Published March 17, 2019
RMA

The Rancho Murieta Association has released the names of four people who applied to replace an association director who resigned. The four will be interviewed by the board at a special meeting Thursday night.

The candidates who applied before Friday’s deadline:

  • Danny Carrillo: A 40-year Murieta resident, he lost his bid for a board seat in last November’s election. A state Department of Corrections counselor, he recently joined the RMA’s Recreation Committee.
  • Tom Harry: A Murieta property owner for 26 years, he assisted in the RMA’s efforts to build a community center early in this decade and in the acquisition of the Escuela park site. He works in commercial real estate and cattle ranching.
  • Tom Reimers: A 15-year Murietan who retired from the Department of Corrections after working as a facility mechanic, he lost a bid for a board seat in 2017. He serves on the RMA’s Compliance Committee.
  • Chris Woods: A four-year Murieta resident, he’s a business owner who has worked with GOLFTEC, a golf-instruction firm in Rocklin.

The board will select one of them to replace Larry Shelton, who resigned last month after a string of contentious board meetings. He was at the start of his second three-year term.

Thursday’s meeting to select a replacement will be held at 6 p.m. at the RMA Building.

