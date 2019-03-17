Four volunteer for RMA board vacancy

March 17, 2019 - 8:56pm
The Rancho Murieta Association has released the names of four people who applied to replace an association director who resigned. The four will be interviewed by the board at a special meeting Thursday night.
The candidates who applied before Friday’s deadline:
- Danny Carrillo: A 40-year Murieta resident, he lost his bid for a board seat in last November’s election. A state Department of Corrections counselor, he recently joined the RMA’s Recreation Committee.
- Tom Harry: A Murieta property owner for 26 years, he assisted in the RMA’s efforts to build a community center early in this decade and in the acquisition of the Escuela park site. He works in commercial real estate and cattle ranching.
- Tom Reimers: A 15-year Murietan who retired from the Department of Corrections after working as a facility mechanic, he lost a bid for a board seat in 2017. He serves on the RMA’s Compliance Committee.
- Chris Woods: A four-year Murieta resident, he’s a business owner who has worked with GOLFTEC, a golf-instruction firm in Rocklin.
The board will select one of them to replace Larry Shelton, who resigned last month after a string of contentious board meetings. He was at the start of his second three-year term.
Thursday’s meeting to select a replacement will be held at 6 p.m. at the RMA Building.
