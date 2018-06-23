FreeRock brings music and golf-cart tailgating

It was 100 degrees (or more) at showtime, but that didn't stop two dozen Murietans from enjoying Saturday's FreeRock show at the Gazebo with Dr. Rock and the Stuff, a band that plays classic rock and blues. Murietans know how to make the most of triple-digit days, and this crowd included a half-dozen people having a golf-cart tailgate in a splash of shade on the basketball court. (Click photo for larger image.)