FreeRock brings music and golf-cart tailgating

Published June 23, 2018 - 6:46pm
It was 100 degrees (or more) at showtime, but that didn't stop two dozen Murietans from enjoying Saturday's FreeRock show at the Gazebo with Dr. Rock and the Stuff, a band that plays classic rock and blues. Murietans know how to make the most of triple-digit days, and this crowd included a half-dozen people having a golf-cart tailgate in a splash of shade on the basketball court. (Click photo for larger image.)

