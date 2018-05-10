'FreeRock' returns to Gazebo on Saturday
Published May 10, 2018 - 10:48pm
| Filed under
Howlin' Alan will head up a four-piece band at the second "FreeRock" concert, 5 p.m. Saturday at the Gazebo. The band will perform music by the Moody Blues, Bob Seger, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dire Straits, the Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bruce Springsteen and more. The show is free; just bring a chair or blanket to the Gazebo, which is next to the North Gate. If you're curious, you can see a 2014 video of Howlin' Alan's band here. There's a video about the first "FreeRock" show here.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Office Furiture5/10/2018 - 7:40 pm
-
Commercial Grade Lat Pulldown Machine5/10/2018 - 6:27 pm
-
Wine Cooler For Sale5/10/2018 - 2:47 pm
-
Looking for Vinyl Records and Stereo Equipment5/10/2018 - 12:19 pm
-
Lost Chihuahua Black and Tan female named clohe5/10/2018 - 7:12 am
- KK Collision Center
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- InterState Propane
- Apex Pest Control
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Damon's Computer Service
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Tree Tech
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Go Fore Pizza
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Murieta Health Club
- Barrett Services
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Goralka Law Firm
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments