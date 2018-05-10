'FreeRock' returns to Gazebo on Saturday

Howlin' Alan will head up a four-piece band at the second "FreeRock" concert, 5 p.m. Saturday at the Gazebo. The band will perform music by the Moody Blues, Bob Seger, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dire Straits, the Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bruce Springsteen and more. The show is free; just bring a chair or blanket to the Gazebo, which is next to the North Gate. If you're curious, you can see a 2014 video of Howlin' Alan's band here. There's a video about the first "FreeRock" show here.