June 22, 2018 - 2:39pm
FreeRock returns to Gazebo Saturday
Published June 22, 2018 - 2:14pm
| Filed under
FreeRock returns to the Gazebo, across from the North Gate, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The music show – it's free – features Dr. Rock and the Stuff performing classic rock and blues. Bring a blanket or chair. Call (916) 955-9955 for more information.
-
Your comments
-
We are starting FreeRock a
—Larry Shelton
6/22/2018—2:39 pm
-
Thank you
—Tony Hessler
6/22/2018—12:54 pm
-
Cart Wash Too....
—Brien Spencer
6/22/2018—10:52 am
-
Answers to animal questions
—RM.com
6/21/2018—9:07 pm
-
More comments about dead wildlife
—RM.com
6/21/2018—9:06 pm
-
Agree
—Tony Hessler
6/21/2018—4:44 pm
-
Oh how horrible
—Beth Buderus
6/21/2018—3:46 pm
-
Killer of wildlife amongst us
—Tony Hessler
6/21/2018—3:38 pm
We are starting FreeRock a half hour earlier (5:30) because of the heat expected Saturday, please bring lots of cold water.