FreeRock returns to Gazebo Saturday

Published June 22, 2018 - 2:14pm
Entertainment
Events

FreeRock returns to the Gazebo, across from the North Gate, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The music show – it's free – features Dr. Rock and the Stuff performing classic rock and blues. Bring a blanket or chair. Call (916) 955-9955 for more information.

June 22, 2018 - 2:39pm
We are starting FreeRock a

We are starting FreeRock a half hour earlier (5:30) because of the heat expected Saturday, please bring lots of cold water.

Your comments