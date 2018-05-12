'FreeRock' show entertains Gazebo crowd

The second "FreeRock" concert of the summer drew a nice crowd to the Gazebo Saturday afternoon – more than 50 people before the Howlin' Alan Band had completed its first set, and more people were still settling in under the Gazebo cover or pulling their carts into the parking lot. That first set featured numbers by the Beatles, Creedence, Bob Seger, Randy Newman and Warren Zevon. (Now there's an eclectic set list.) The next FreeRock show is June 23. (Click photos for larger images.)