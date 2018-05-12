'FreeRock' show entertains Gazebo crowd
Published May 12, 2018 - 11:26pm
| Filed under
The second "FreeRock" concert of the summer drew a nice crowd to the Gazebo Saturday afternoon – more than 50 people before the Howlin' Alan Band had completed its first set, and more people were still settling in under the Gazebo cover or pulling their carts into the parking lot. That first set featured numbers by the Beatles, Creedence, Bob Seger, Randy Newman and Warren Zevon. (Now there's an eclectic set list.) The next FreeRock show is June 23. (Click photos for larger images.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Creme metal and palm motif and tan seat/ foot stool5/12/2018 - 3:08 pm
-
rims tires5/12/2018 - 3:02 pm
-
Framed Art 75.00 each5/12/2018 - 2:57 pm
-
Extra Larger Baroque Style Frame Beveled Mirror5/12/2018 - 2:44 pm
-
Macy's Rug Large 16 x 10 ft Egyptian Weavers Area Rug, Generations Shadow Vine5/12/2018 - 2:33 pm
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Squeaky Clean
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Apex Pest Control
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- InterState Propane
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Go Fore Pizza
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Damon's Computer Service
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Goralka Law Firm
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Gipson Golf Carts
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Town and Country Real Estate
- KK Collision Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Designs in Dentistry
- Barrett Services
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments