FreeRock shows return to Gazebo in May

The FreeRock series of free concerts will return to the Gazebo for a second year this spring and summer, starting with a show May 18. Five shows are scheduled and more are possible, the organizer said Sunday.

Event organizer Larry Shelton said the opening event will be the band that launched the inaugural season last spring, The Howlin' Alan Band. Shelton is a Rancho Murieta Association director who funds the shows out of his own pocket, making them free to attendees. He offers this rundown of the season:

FreeRock is excited to present the 2019 summer music series at the Gazebo. So far this year we have five bands scheduled for May through September. But some surprises are in store for our music fans. We are working to book additional bands from as far away as Texas and Nashville. So stay tuned. Starting May 18, the kick-off group this year again will be "The Howlin’ Alan Band." This is my personal favorite local foursome. Musically they are all very talented and play a variety of your favorite classic rock songs. Their harmonies on "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" and "Nights in White Satin’" will amaze you. On June 29 the band Mask will rock the Gazebo with their blend of classic and modern rock. This is an up and coming young band that has excited Rancho Murieta teens for several years. Then on July 13 the band After Dark will entertain you with classic rock, R&B, country and more. This band was voted the best Amador County new band for 2018. Aug. 3 Jax Hammer will knock your socks off with popular mainstream rock and blues songs. This group features tight, pleasing classic harmonies. They have headlined some of the most popular venues in the Sacramento Valley. The finale will be West of Leo on Sept. 7. A very danceable progressive rock band that lit up the Gazebo last year and is brought back by popular demand. Request "White Rabbit." This is a performance you certainly don’t want to miss.

Here's a video look and listen and a chat with Shelton from the opening show last year: