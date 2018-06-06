Friends for more than just this summer

Published June 6, 2018 - 11:27pm
Your neighbors

Girls painting

At Wednesday's special visit by the Bookmobile, face painter Pixie Tribe worked her magic on the kids, including a special painting on 11-year-olds Makenna Ravencroft, left, and Presley Cook. What was the special message? (Click photos for larger images.)

Girls painting

Presley's mom, Julie Cook, said the girls are friends from church and the neighborhood.

Girls painting

When Pixie's work was done, here was the shared message.

