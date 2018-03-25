Frost to hold Murieta meeting April 28

Published March 25, 2018 - 10:26pm
| Filed under
Sac County

County Supervisor Sue Frost will host a community meeting in Rancho Murieta 9 a.m. April 28 at the Murieta Inn.  It's open to any Rancho Murieta resident. Frost will make a presentation on what's going on at the county, and then there will be time for questions and answers.  Frost will stay afterwards to talk to Murietans one-on-one if they want. The Murieta Inn will provide food and refreshments, Frost's office said.

Your comments

Anonymous