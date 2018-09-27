Garden Club speaker is mad about the bulbs

Looking a bit like a mad scientist, Bill Welch (aka Bill the Bulb Baron) brandished four-foot Amaryllis flowers still attached to their bulbs during his talk to the River Valley Garden Club Tuesday night. In truth, the only thing mad about Welch was his obsessive love for the flower bulbs that he grows and hybridizes on his farm in Moss Landing, Monterey County. His specialties: the warm-climate, fragrant Narcissus and summer- and fall-blooming Amaryllis. After wrapping up his talk, Welch told club members that his bulbs would cost less than advertised on his website if they bought them that night. Within seconds, they were picking out bulbs and getting advice before handing over their cash, check or credit card. Welch also started a buying frenzy of sorts when he reduced the price of the flowering Amaryllis still attached to their bulbs from $15 to $5 each. Many bulbs went home with members that night. The garden club’s next meeting will be Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. Jennifer Kahl from The Secret Garden will talk about gifts from the garden. Click photos for larger images.